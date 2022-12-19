Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 24.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $29.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.90 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZI. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $618,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,055,458 shares in the company, valued at $43,537,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $746,940.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 577,329 shares in the company, valued at $24,230,498.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $618,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,055,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,537,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,640 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

