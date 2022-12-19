Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Equinix by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,400,000 after buying an additional 630,477 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,709,000 after buying an additional 250,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,848,034,000 after buying an additional 228,639 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Equinix by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 626,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,298,000 after buying an additional 167,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,587,000 after buying an additional 149,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $667.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $853.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $616.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $638.07. The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.30, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Equinix from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,532.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $13,088,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,354 shares of company stock worth $2,325,770. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

