Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $100.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $68.57 and a one year high of $113.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.51 and a 200 day moving average of $93.58.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.73.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.