Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,183 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 57.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,369 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.6% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 78,476 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 850,325 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $107,575,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $237,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,923.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,038 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:EA opened at $121.74 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.11.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

