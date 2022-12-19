Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Relx were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 32.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $28.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RELX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Relx from GBX 3,020 ($37.05) to GBX 2,950 ($36.19) in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,805 ($34.41) to GBX 2,828 ($34.70) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,710 ($33.25) to GBX 2,730 ($33.49) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.51) to GBX 2,785 ($34.17) in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

