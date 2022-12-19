Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Divergent Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 9,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 29,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $86.80 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $108.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.72 and a 200 day moving average of $86.89.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.