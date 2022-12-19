Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 51.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on EQNR shares. StockNews.com lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Equinor ASA from 380.00 to 370.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. HSBC downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.22.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Equinor ASA stock opened at $36.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $42.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

Equinor ASA Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.