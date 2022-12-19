Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $585,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,738,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 196,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH stock opened at $81.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.65. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

