Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $121.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $181.78.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

