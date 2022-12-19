Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 110 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PAYX opened at $115.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.70. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.42.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

