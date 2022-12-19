Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 14 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,668,654,000 after buying an additional 136,848 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,795,000 after acquiring an additional 178,046 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,976,000 after purchasing an additional 52,634 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after purchasing an additional 254,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $471,801,000 after purchasing an additional 238,535 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY stock opened at $811.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $810.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $726.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $870.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $821.67.

In related news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total transaction of $3,818,283.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 644 shares in the company, valued at $537,598.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total transaction of $3,818,283.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,598.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,327 shares of company stock worth $21,871,058 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

