Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 180 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter worth $158,878,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the second quarter worth about $106,850,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 58.9% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 445,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,342,000 after buying an additional 165,171 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 1,186.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,081,000 after buying an additional 139,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 966,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $408,571,000 after purchasing an additional 123,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Performance

POOL opened at $313.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $569.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. StockNews.com cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $387.82.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

