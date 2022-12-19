Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 375 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,399,000 after acquiring an additional 139,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,705,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,737 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Diageo by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,703,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,624,000 after buying an additional 32,169 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,211,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,125,000 after buying an additional 18,349 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $178.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.21. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $223.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diageo Profile

DEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.37) to GBX 4,500 ($55.21) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($66.62) to GBX 5,010 ($61.46) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($41.10) to GBX 3,160 ($38.77) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,164.44.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

