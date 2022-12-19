Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 992 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $86.80 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $108.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.89.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.