Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $1,969,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in S&P Global by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $1,197,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in S&P Global by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price objective (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.19.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $339.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $330.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $110.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $481.44.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.