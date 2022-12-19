Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after buying an additional 1,075,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,519,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,421,000 after purchasing an additional 128,788 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,513,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,027,000 after purchasing an additional 240,921 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,694,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,785,000 after purchasing an additional 814,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,334,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,020,000 after purchasing an additional 480,227 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $32.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.03%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

