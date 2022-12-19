Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQNR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 867.1% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Equinor ASA from 376.00 to 375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. DNB Markets downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. HSBC downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Equinor ASA from 380.00 to 370.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.22.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $36.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.83. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

