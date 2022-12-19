Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 145 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after buying an additional 340,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,476,166,000 after purchasing an additional 488,018 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,906,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $526,066,000 after purchasing an additional 61,666 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,209,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $464,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,649,000 after purchasing an additional 880,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $680,029.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,779,070.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $93.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.63 and its 200 day moving average is $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.66. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.24. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.