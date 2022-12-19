Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 723 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 112,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TAP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $51.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.04). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

