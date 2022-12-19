Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 975 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 463.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 862,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,879,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $95.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.06 and a 200-day moving average of $95.00. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $107.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.241 dividend. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

