Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 975 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 463.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 862,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB stock opened at $95.06 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $107.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.06 and its 200 day moving average is $95.00.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.241 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

