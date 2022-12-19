Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.14.

Several analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Argus dropped their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $186.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,407,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,827,837.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,407,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,827,837.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $4,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,140,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,899 shares of company stock valued at $72,631,386 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Moderna Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 754.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $193.29 on Monday. Moderna has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $321.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.09.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna will post 21.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Recommended Stories

