Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Short Interest Down 8.8% in November

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 629,700 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 690,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOGO. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Mogo during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,598,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mogo by 7.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,575,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after purchasing an additional 377,422 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Mogo by 343.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 454,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 351,729 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mogo by 247.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 169,653 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mogo by 58.3% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 438,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 161,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Mogo alerts:

Mogo Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MOGO opened at $0.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Mogo has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $4.18.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.