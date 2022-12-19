Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 26.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 27,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.56, for a total value of $9,180,010.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,077,575.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 27,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.56, for a total value of $9,180,010.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,077,575.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,550 shares of company stock valued at $58,177,255. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $334.89 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $374.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $339.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.40.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.11. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MOH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.15.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

