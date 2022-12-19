Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on MONRF. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Moncler from €57.00 ($60.00) to €45.00 ($47.37) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Moncler from €62.00 ($65.26) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Moncler in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Moncler Trading Up 4.2 %

MONRF opened at $52.37 on Monday. Moncler has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $73.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.12.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

