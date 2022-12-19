Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.5% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $134.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.53.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Apple to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

