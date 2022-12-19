Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Nasdaq by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Nasdaq by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Nasdaq by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,509.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,266,150. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $60.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $70.55.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.79.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

