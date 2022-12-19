National Bank Financial Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $6.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 114.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.93. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $16.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 138.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,507,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,094,000 after buying an additional 3,449,550 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,369,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,575,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,249,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

