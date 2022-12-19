National Bank Financial Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Empire (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Empire in a research report issued on Thursday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.89. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Empire’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Empire Price Performance

Empire has a 12-month low of C$23.00 and a 12-month high of C$25.49.

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.87 billion.

Empire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

