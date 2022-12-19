National Bank Financial Weighs in on Altius Minerals Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

ALS has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of TSE:ALS opened at C$22.81 on Monday. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$15.40 and a twelve month high of C$25.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$21.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 31.25.

In other news, Senior Officer Benjamin Gerard Lewis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.88, for a total transaction of C$113,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$895,195.20.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

