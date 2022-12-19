National Bank Financial Weighs in on Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Thursday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.58 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

CNI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.15.

CNI opened at $121.60 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.23 and its 200-day moving average is $118.18. The company has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $2,575,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,856,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $651,495,000 after buying an additional 146,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.27%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

