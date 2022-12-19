National Bank Financial Weighs in on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$108.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$79.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$102.69.

CP stock opened at C$103.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$102.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$98.79. The company has a market cap of C$95.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.97. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$86.12 and a twelve month high of C$111.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15.

In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.75, for a total transaction of C$169,118.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,569,850.47. In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.75, for a total value of C$169,118.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at C$7,569,850.47. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.16, for a total value of C$642,972.47. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,259 shares of company stock worth $987,398.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

