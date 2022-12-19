National Bank Financial Weighs in on Transat A.T. Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:TRZ)

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Transat A.T. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.53) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Transat A.T.’s current full-year earnings is ($4.34) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TRZ. Scotiabank cut their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, September 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

TSE TRZ opened at C$3.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$115.56 million and a PE ratio of -0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.05. Transat A.T. has a twelve month low of C$2.50 and a twelve month high of C$5.41.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

