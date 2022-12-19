National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on National Beverage from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th.

National Beverage stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.09. National Beverage has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $57.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,147,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,986,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,629,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,734,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,104 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,014,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

