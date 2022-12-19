Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.67.

NLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Nautilus during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus during the second quarter worth about $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 78.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 110.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares during the last quarter. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:NLS opened at $1.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $6.95.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.87 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.81%. Analysts expect that Nautilus will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.