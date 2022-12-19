Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $250.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $282.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.