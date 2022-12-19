Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 2.7 %

NOG stock opened at $31.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average is $30.88. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.96.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

In related news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $100,501.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $100,501.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $229,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 58,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,622.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 358,372 shares of company stock valued at $13,428,038. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

