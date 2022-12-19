NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UNGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. CIBC lowered their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cormark lowered their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank cut NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of TSE NWH.UN opened at C$9.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.65. The firm has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.39. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52 week low of C$9.60 and a 52 week high of C$14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

