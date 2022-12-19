Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.11.

OMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 526.7% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 32,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,118,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $77.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

