ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in ONEOK by 54.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in ONEOK by 4.4% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 13,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ONEOK by 0.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,748,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:OKE opened at $64.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.91.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.



