O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5,878.9% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 545,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,579,000 after acquiring an additional 536,388 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $194,291,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after purchasing an additional 254,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $471,801,000 after buying an additional 238,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $811.77 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $870.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $810.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $726.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,327 shares of company stock worth $21,871,058. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.67.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

