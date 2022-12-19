Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,920 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $11,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 12,443.5% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter.

OUT stock opened at $16.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $29.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

