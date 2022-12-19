Paragon 28, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share (NYSE:FNA)

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Paragon 28 in a report released on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paragon 28’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Paragon 28’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Paragon 28 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

Shares of FNA opened at $20.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.60. Paragon 28 has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,291,000 after acquiring an additional 232,711 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 21.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,694,000 after buying an additional 241,317 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 10.6% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,639,000 after buying an additional 118,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 34.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,191,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,235,000 after buying an additional 305,528 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 19.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 780,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after buying an additional 129,659 shares during the period. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $30,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,679,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,017,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Albert Dacosta sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $585,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 379,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,510 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $30,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,679,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,017,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,194 shares of company stock valued at $5,100,298 in the last three months. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

