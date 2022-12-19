Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paramount Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong expects that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Paramount Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.43 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.30.

Paramount Resources stock opened at C$26.80 on Monday. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$20.21 and a 12-month high of C$40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.49. The stock has a market cap of C$3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 7.51.

In related news, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 11,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.97, for a total transaction of C$358,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$531,354.30. In other Paramount Resources news, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 11,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.97, for a total value of C$358,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$531,354.30. Also, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee acquired 1,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$29.00 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,502 shares in the company, valued at C$739,558.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

