Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 68.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $115.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.42.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

