Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Position Increased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.42.

Paychex Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $115.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.70. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.60%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

