Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $72,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $150,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 916.7% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Investments & Development Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the first quarter. Union Investments & Development Ltd. now owns 65 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $87.86 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.87 and a fifty-two week high of $172.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

