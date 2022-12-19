Perkins Coie Trust Co Acquires 310 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 5,771 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,857,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $435,846,000 after buying an additional 156,848 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,708,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 262,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after buying an additional 13,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 9,625 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.7 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $87.86 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.87 and a fifty-two week high of $172.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.36. The stock has a market cap of $896.32 billion, a PE ratio of 80.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

