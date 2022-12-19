Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.17.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PHVS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pharvaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pharvaris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Pharvaris from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pharvaris from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.
Pharvaris Trading Down 1.6 %
PHVS stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17. Pharvaris has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $238.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of -0.77.
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
