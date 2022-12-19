Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,652 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,920,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,910,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,853 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,447,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,899 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,300,318,000 after purchasing an additional 408,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,044 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD stock opened at $218.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on PXD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

